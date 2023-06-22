Estimated 25-50 gallons of hydrochloric acid leak out from 18-wheeler in Riviera

The Stripes store was was evacuated and Corpus Christi HAZMAT team was contacted to assist with cleanup efforts.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents in Riviera are being asked to avoid the Stripes store after an 18-wheeler was found to have leaked an estimated 25-50 gallons of hydrochloric acid.

The Stripes store was was evacuated and Corpus Christi HAZMAT team was contacted to assist with cleanup efforts. Guests in an adjacent hotel were not evacuated but were told to shelter in place.

Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick confirmed with 3NEWS that the 18-wheeler was traveling north of the Robstown area carrying a 250 gallon tank filled with hydrochloric acid.

A driver then flagged down the 18-wheeler to inform them that there was a leak in the tank.

Kleberg County Fire & Rescue, Texas DPS and other law agencies are on scene helping with cleanup.

Kirkpatrick said that Highway 77 was not closed off as a result of the leak.