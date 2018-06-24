This is the first time the International Etchells Class United States National Championship took place in Corpus Christi.

Hosting the event was a coordinated effort between the Corpus Christi Yacht Club, North American Etchells Class Association and Etchells Fleet 23.

There were nine teams competing, one of those teams being from Refugio.

