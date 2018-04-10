Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Eight-year-old Ethann Valdez received open-heart surgery at Driscoll Children's Hospital and is now the poster child of the 2018 American Heart Walk this weekend.

Ethann goes to school at Garcia Elementary and with extra help, he attends with his classmates every day. He suffers from a rare disease that resulted in narrow heart valves, but he's a child with a wide smile.

Ethann's mom, Brittney Hernandez, said because of the progressive nature of his illness, everything is a little harder for him this school year.

"Now he seems to be getting a little more tired. We were looking into doing an open-heart surgery over the summer for valve replacement surgery, but we had some issues," Hernandez said.

Brittney said Ethann is literally outgrowing his heart valves and suffers when he over exerts himself.

"That's why he has a nurse go with him to school so that way she can tell him, 'Okay Ethann, you've got to kind of relax a little bit,' because sometimes you can see when he's too active he'll start turning blue around his mouth," Brittney said.

Brittney said Ethann is in third grade but reads at a fifth-grade reading level. He has a dream of what he wants to be when he grows up. He wants to be a singer someday, and he has some words for those who area dealing with medical problems.

"To pray for them," Ethann said. "Pray for them."

You can find out more about this weekend's Heart Walk at www.coastalbendheartwalk.com.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII