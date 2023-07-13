Eugene Reid found guilty in 2021 shooting that left man dead on Corpus Christi's West Side

Reid was convicted of killing 29-year-old Richard Gonzalez on Thursday. He was later found in Massachusetts.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Eugene L. Reid, the man accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Richard Gonzalez on the 2800 block of Ruth Street back in May 2021, was found guilty Monday afternoon.

The punishment stage of the trial is still in process and sentencing will be decided Friday morning.

The shooting happened at a party held in a business just after 5 a.m. Officers said when they arrived, people were giving Gonzalez CPR.

Gonzalez later died at a local hospital.

Reid later was found in a home in Waltham, Massachusetts, and extradited to Nueces County.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3NEWS as more information becomes available.

