Facebook followers, please help us give a warm welcome to our newest... officer, Ariel Perez. Officer Perez comes to us straight from the Del Mar College Regional Police Academy. Officer Perez has her bachelor's degree in psychology and has experience working with Child Protective Services, Adult Probation, and MHMR. In her spare time, Officer Perez enjoys anything having to do with the water, including jet-skiing, fishing, and going to the beach.