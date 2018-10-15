CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The third Veterans Stand Down event will be taking place this November.

As part of the event for homeless veterans various supplies and services will be offered up such as food, shelter, clothing, health screenings, and VA benefits counseling.

The veterans will also be able to receive referrals to other assistance like health care, housing solutions, employment, substance abuse treatment and mental health counseling.

Veterans Stand Down will be on Friday, November 2 on 311 N. Staples in Corpus Christi.

