Frightening and family-friendly festivities at the USS Lexington Museum

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The USS Lexington Museum will host a Top Gun Movie Night on the flight deck of this historic aircraft carrier on Saturday, October 7, 2023. What makes this event special is the USS Lexington Museum showcases one of the actual F-14 Tomcats that was used in the filming of the movie.

3NEWS met with Steve Banta the executive director of the USS Lexington Museum to learn more.

"If you've seen 'Top Gun' and you like it, you haven't seen it really until you watch it on the flight deck of a historic aircraft carrier right here in Corpus Christi," Banta said.

This family-friendly event will feature a costume contest, photo ops, merchandise, food and refreshments.

Regular admission tickets are $25. LEX Members, Military and Crew admission is $20. To purchase your tickets, click here.

Get ready to scream at the Haunting on the Blue Ghost!

Throughout the month of October every Friday and Saturday beginning October 6, the largest haunted house in South Texas will open its doors for all who dare to explore through 80 compartments on two decks of this historic aricraft.

3NEWS met with A.B. Arrisola the Haunted House Coordinator who says a lot of hard work is put into this event every year, especially with the help of volunteers and actors.

"Twelve years we have had a massive success here at the Lexington Haunted House," he said.