Everhart entrance ramp reopens

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bit of good news for drivers the Eastbound Everhart entrance ramp at state highway 358 has finally reopened.



You may recall it was previously under construction as part of the city's ramp reversal project for the Staples and Everhart entrance ramps.

But the work isn't finished yet. Here are some additional road closures to be sure of.

SH 358 Eastbound Weber Road Exit Ramp Closure

Thursday, Nov. 19: The eastbound Weber exit ramp will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for new pavement striping on the frontage road. Drivers wishing to access Weber may take the Kostoryz exit and continue on the frontage road.

Weber Road Intersection Closure

Sunday, Nov. 15 through Thursday, Nov. 19: Weber under the SH 358 underpass will be closed each night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for overpass widening work. Northbound traffic on Weber will detour to the eastbound frontage road, take the turnaround at Everhart, then take the westbound frontage road back to Weber. Southbound traffic on Weber will detour to the westbound frontage road, take the turnabound at Carroll, then take the eastbound frontage road back to Weber.

SH 358 Eastbound Frontage Road Closures

Daytime and nighttime single lane closures will continue on the eastbound frontage road at various locations between Carroll and Staples. Driveway access to all businesses and properties will remain open at all times.

SH 358 Turnaround Closures

Until further notice: The SH 358 eastbound-to-westbound and westbound-to-eastbound frontage road turnarounds at Everhart will have intermittent daytime closures as needed for overpass widening work. Drivers may instead make left turns at the intersection which will remain open.

Until further notice: The SH 358 eastbound-to-westbound and westbound-to-eastbound frontage road turnarounds at Weber will be closed daily and nightly for overpass widening work. Drivers may instead make left turns at the intersection which will remain open.

