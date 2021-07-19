Everhart exit ramp on SPID finally opens

It's all part of the $50 million ramp reversal project designed to improve a 15 mile stretch of the highway from just north of Leopard Street to Flour Bluff Drive.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If your commute includes Highway 358 or South Padre Island Drive at Everhart, there's a new exit for you.

It's all part of a milestone reached for TxDOT's ramp reversal project.

You might remember the congestion that could happen as drivers exited the old Everhart off ramp near Best Buy. The new ramp aims to change that.

Its actually been pushed further back.

The new eastbound Weber Road entrance is also now open. It's all part of the $50 million ramp reversal project designed to improve a 15 mile stretch of the highway from just north of Leopard Street to Flour Bluff Drive.

This was the second set of ramps to be reversed.

The idea behind the project is to help prevent backups and make it easier to merge while approaching the Everhart intersection in this heavily traveled retail area.

It also includes the relocation of exit ramps for Kostoryz Road, Carroll Lane and Weber Road.

