Everhart Road Project nearing completion, some lanes to fully reopen Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Everhart Road project is moving one step closer to completion, city officials said. Phase 3 of the project is completed, and the contractor will fully reopen Everhart Road, between Holly Road and Curtis Clark Drive, on Thursday, January 14th.

The Southbound lanes of Everhart Road, from Curtis Clark Drive to Corona Drive, will remain closed as construction continues as part of Phase 4. Drivers and pedestrians should expect the following traffic changes:

Everhart Road will remain reduced to one-lane, in each direction, between Corona Drive and Curtis Clark Drive (east side of Everhart Road).

The west side of Everhart Road (southbound lanes) is closed for reconstruction from Curtis Clark to Corona Drive for construction (Phase 4).

Left turns from northbound Everhart Road are restricted at Corona Drive.

Sidewalks will also remain closed along the Westside of Everhart Road from Curtis Clark Drive to Corona Drive.

The Everhart Road project is on schedule to be complete in March 2021, weather permitting.

Safety is a top priority, so motorists are reminded to be aware of the work zone, follow the posted detour signs, or seek alternate routes to avoid delays. To learn more about project please visit www.cctexas.com/everhart.

