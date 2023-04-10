Everything you need to know about the South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center's 'Moonlight in the Gardens' event

What began as a grassroots organization has blossomed with support from the community.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calling all nature-lovers! The South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center is celebrating its 15th anniversary event, 'Moonlight in the Gardens'.

The main attraction of the event will be the 'Orchid Collection' exhibit at the Samuel Jones Conservatory. Michael Womack, executive director of the nonprofit, said this is the largest fundraiser of the year for the organization.

"It constitutes about 20% of our overall operating budget," he said.

Be sure to attend the event on an empty stomach! There will be multiple dining and beverage stations including a dessert station.

"We have restaurants in the south side that are donating their food, so people get a sampling of their food but they're really supporting us and allowing us to make more money for the organization to help us keep going over the year," Womack said.

That's not all you can expect from the 'Moonlight in the Gardens' event. There will also be a butterfly release, and silent auction.

Kitty Hommer, co-chair for 'Moonlight in the Gardens' told 3NEWS her favorite activity is the fire dancer performance.

"I don't think I've ever seen one in person, only on TV, so I'm really excited to see this fire dancer."

The event will be Friday, October 27 from 6-9:30pm. To purchase your tickets, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!