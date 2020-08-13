Watch live: Public visitation, memorial for Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen in Houston

Houston has waited a long time to officially honor U.S. Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen. The day has finally come with a public viewing, memorial service and rosary.

HOUSTON — A celebration of the life of U.S. Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen is taking place in Houston Friday and Saturday. The two-day event includes a public memorial Friday at the soldier's old high school and a private funeral Saturday.

Those who can't attend can view the public memorial live

12:05 p.m. Family and friends are gathering for the memorial service on the Chavez High School soccer field, where Vanessa and her friends spent countless hours competing in her favorite sport.

11:50 a.m. As the carriage drawn by two white horses neared Chavez High School, you could hear Taps playing in the background.

11:40 a.m. Vanessa's custom casket was transferred to a horse-drawn carriage that will take her to Chavez High School for a public viewing, memorial service and rosary. Vintage Horse Carriage Rides owner Terrence Reed is transporting Vanessa in the same carriage that carried George Floyd to his final resting place.

"I offered them several carriages," said Reed. "They said they wanted the one George Floyd rode in."

Vanessa's family followed on foot behind the casket.

11:20 She will be laid to rest in a custom casket designed by Soulshine Industries in Edna, Texas.

The owner of the company said he created the casket after reaching out to Guillen’s family to learn more about her.

It includes the American flag to represent her patriotism and the Mexican flag for her heritage. A soccer ball symbolizes Guillen’s love of sports and the Virgin Mary represents her faith, owner Troy Ganem told KHOU 11.

Custom-made casket for Vanessa Guillen 1/6

11:05 a.m. A solemn procession is underway in advance of the memorial service for Vanessa Guillen.

The public memorial will impact traffic especially near Old Galveston Rd (State Hwy 3) & Howard Dr, Houston police said. Expect partial lane closures on Howard Dr.

PLAN AHEAD: Today's services for fallen soldier #VanessaGuillen at @ChavezHS_HISD will impact traffic, especially near Old Galveston Rd (State Hwy 3) & Howard Dr.

Expect partial lane closures on Howard Dr. Please use alternate routes.









Trae the Truth donating $30,0000 to family

Trae Tha Truth is taking one big burden off the family of Vanessa Guillen The Houston rapper has donated $30,000 to her family.

He understands what it takes to fight for a cause.

"They’re not going to be able to sit at work and be able to fight for her and travel or do things that need to be done," he said.

Vanessa Guillen's funeral

Vanessa Guillen will be laid to rest in a private service and burial on Saturday.

Vanessa Guillen's story

Guillen disappeared from Fort Hood on April 22. Her remains were found on June 30, near the Leon River.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division said Aaron Robinson killed Guillen then shot and killed himself in the early morning hours of July 1 when police approached him in Killeen. Cecily Aguilar was also charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

Aguilar told police Robinson killed Guillen with a hammer in the armory room on post then the two of them dismembered Guillen's body and buried the remains in three separate holes.

Guillen's family and their attorney said Guillen was being sexually harassed but she did not report it to her superiors for fear of retaliation.