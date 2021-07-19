Texas Eviction Diversion Program extended to Oct. 1 after Texas Supreme Court ruling

It allows a judge to postpone an eviction for 60 days if a landlord has a pending application from the tenant or if both parties agree to participate.

AUSTIN, Texas — If you're concerned about being evicted, the Texas Supreme Court is giving you some relief.

The Texas Supreme Court issued a new emergency order, extending the Texas Eviction Diversion Program launched during the COVID-19 pandemic. The order was set to expire next week on July 27, but the new order stretches until Oct. 1.

It allows a judge to postpone an eviction for 60 days if a landlord has a pending application from the tenant or if both parties agree to participate.

In order to be eligible, you must have an active eviction case and a household income that's at or below 80% of your area's median income.

According to the Texas Tribune, the program has helped more than 80,000 households, including more than 10,000 households that have received more than $90 million in assistance through the eviction diversion program.

This extension comes as the federal moratorium on evictions is set to expire on July 31.