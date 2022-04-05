Eviction rates see a rise across the country, Nueces County included

Much of the jump in eviction numbers can be traced back to the end of the government’s ban on evictions, a pandemic-era safeguard that has now expired.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Eviction filings are up across the country. In fact, in some of the biggest cities in Texas, they have climbed to their highest point since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the end of stimulus payments and the expiration of COVID-era eviction moratoriums, some tenants are left owing significant amounts of back rent, giving landlords little choice but to move on.

According to Eviction Lab, a research center based at Princeton University, Houston, Dallas and Fort Worth have now joined places like New York and Phoenix in seeing some of the highest eviction numbers in the country.

Also, federal dollars set aside for rental assistance have dried up in most places. In Corpus Christi and Nueces County, the funds made available through Emergency Rental Assistance Programs are spoken for nearly as soon as they are announced.

According to Nueces County Justice of the Peace Thelma Rodriguez, there have been more eviction filings here as of late.

“Last year, I had 789 total cases and currently, I am at 350. So, it has increased a little bit if you think about it because we’re only in May," Rodriquez said.

She adds that the other five courts who deal with eviction cases are also seeing an increase.

To make matters worse for those who are struggling to make ends meet, rent prices continue to climb and inflation is making it harder to pay for other things like groceries and gas. With fewer protections in place, landlords are left with fewer options when dealing with tenants who cannot pay their rent, something that affects everyone.

“We didn’t see the whole picture,” Rodriguez said. “We have to remember that landlords have bills to pay, also.”

Rodriguez encourages those who find themselves in this situation, to consider working out an agreement if possible. In fact, her court’s website has helpful information outlining next steps for both property renters and owners.

“I think that’s the strongest suggestion, the best suggestion I have for tenants is to try to work something out with your landlord and make some type of payment rather than none at all," Rodriguez said.

Her court’s website also has information on what to expect if you do end up in court.

While tenants and landlords don’t typically bring lawyers to court in cases like this, they can if they feel like they need one. Rodriguez suggests that residents talk to the court ahead of time to see if they might even qualify for legal aid.

