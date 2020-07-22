Evictions, debt collection proceedings have resumed in Nueces County

Judges are now reporting the number of evictions they see on the docket as nearly double what it was pre-COVID.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court cleared the way earlier this month after the court temporarily put evictions and debt collections on hold to help alleviate some of the financial hardships among families hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

As renters across the country wait to hear if a second stimulus package is imminent, some of those renters will need the boost to make rent next month or pay off previous unpaid rent.

In Nueces County -- to say that help is critical is an understatement. Judges are now reporting the number of evictions they see on the docket as nearly double what it was pre-COVID.

Advocates had warned about what might happen when the moratoriums lifted. Some predicted a surge in evictions. A check with Nueces County Justice of the Peace Courts showed those numbers doing exactly that. One JP Court doubled their eviction docket from 40 to 80 in one week.

Judge Lucy Rubio has been swamped with eviction proceedings in the last couple of weeks. In-person attendance is not allowed in order to comply with social distancing guidelines. Proceedings are instead being streamed.

"I've heard cases where you know their telling me they've lost their jobs or they were furloughed or they're short on hours, or whatever the case may be," Rubio said. "I'm very sympathetic. Unfortunately, the law is very specific. You have to pay your rent."

While the eviction cases are filed against tenants who've failed to pay rent, the same does not apply to certain tenants who are protected through the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act.

The 'CARES Act' includes renters in homes covered by federally backed mortgages. Tenants covered under that federal moratorium have protections through August 23.

When the CARES Act expires on July 25, landlords have 30 days to give that tenant a notice to vacate. They can start filing for eviction on August 24 with a JP Court.

The state's highest civil court had put holds on both renters and people with debts as Texans contend with the financial toll of the novel coronavirus.

Close to 3 million people have filed unemployment claims with the state in the past three months. Sadly, organizations that are normally there to help those in dire need, are themselves now facing difficult times.

