Executive Surf Club honors country music legend Robert Earl Keen

The stage of Executive Surf Club will be renovated and be renamed in his honor.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Executive Surf Club honored country music legend Robert Earl Keen by adding his name on the South Texas Music Walk of Fame.

The Corpus Christi Bay singer is once again helping to make the Sparking City by the Sea shine that much brighter.

Throughout his 41-year-old career, Keen played multiple venues along Corpus Christi's Bayfront, including his first Gulf Coast Capital concert at Executive Surf Club, Brewster Street, Concrete Street Amphitheater and the American Bank Center.

