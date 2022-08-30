Executive Surf Club to receive $36,000 in renovations

The renovations are made possible through the City's tax reinvestment zone. Until renovations are completed, the eatery will have a temporary location to use.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Executive Surf Club will be looking different over the next few months as renovations for the popular eatery will be underway.

The downtown restaurant was eligible for thousands of dollars in renovations through the City's tax reinvestment zone. The eatery will continue operations at a temporary location.

$36,000 is going towards the remodeling, which means a lot of new changes including a new kitchen to cook up their famous burgers.

Richard Lomax, President of Water Street Restaurants, is excited that the city is giving the restaurant the opportunity to greatly impact not only the staff, but also it's guests.

"Part of the vibe here has always been that kind of beachy shack and, you know, live music fun, cold beer," Lomax said. "But look, lately, the beachy shack has gotten a little too 'shacky.'"

Lomax added that the renovations will help the popular eatery build a larger image within the downtown community.

"We're so lucky to get the approval because it really helps every penny, especially in the restaurant business. It helps us make an impact on the end result," Lomax said.

One of the reasons Executive Surf Club is popular in the Corpus Christi area is because of its noticeable appearance and open music area. According to Lomax, the renovations will help add to that look.

"Diamond grinding floors, paint, you know, new booths, and certainly spending a lot of money in the restrooms. Really want to make an impact in the restrooms," Lomax said.

Not just for customers, the renovations will also provide crew members with new machinery and equipment to help them prepare the delicious food their patrons are familiar with.

"I know the kitchen guys can't wait to see a sparkly new kitchen," Lomax said.

Executive Surf Club is backed by many local residents, from college students to visitors, the establishment hopes to bring in new feelings while holding onto it's integrity.

"I promise we're not breaking the patina, the names will stay on the walls, the vibe will stay the same," Lomax said. "We're just really focusing on the few key areas of impact, like a functioning roof."

Corpus Christi Councilman Mike Pusley said that the remodeling is not only beneficial to the restaurant but to the downtown atmosphere of Corpus Christi itself.

"It's almost a million-dollar project that they're going to embark on. Remodeling Executive Surf Club, and we're very happy about that," Pusley said. 'I mean, that's, you know, it's been here a very long time. It's a staple in our community."

Executive Surf Club has been around since 1990, but the price of success comes with a few temporary changes.

"We're not shutting down, we're moving locations temporarily. We're gonna move a few doors down to the old seafood company building," Lomax said. "So we can still get great surf burgers and cold beer and you can still see all these great guys, smiling faces for about four months."

Lomax said he is grateful they have another space to move into until renovations are complete next year.

"Can't wait to invite everyone to see the new space in January 2023," Lomax said.

