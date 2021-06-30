Everhart exit ramp on SPID temporarily closing overnight through July 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's a traffic alert for drivers to put on their radar.
The South Padre Island Drive and Everhart exit ramp will close at 9 p.m. - 6 p.m. through Thursday, July 1.
Prepare to take alternate routes.
