Everhart exit ramp on SPID temporarily closing overnight through July 1

The ramp will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's a traffic alert for drivers to put on their radar.

The South Padre Island Drive and Everhart exit ramp will close at 9 p.m. - 6 p.m. through Thursday, July 1.

Prepare to take alternate routes.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.