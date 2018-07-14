Aransas Pass (KIII news) — Usually, firefighters rescue kittens from trees in movies, but Friday afternoon it was a different story.

"This was no joke you know there was this coati up in a tree that needed to be rescued," firefighter Kyle Thompson said.

"We never thought this would happen you know," Matt Wilhelm said.

Thompson resued a coati.

"There's a what stuck in a tree," Thompson said.

The fire station was dispatched to a home in Aransas Pass after the owner said their coati got loose.

"We don't train you to know to get animals out of trees but you know it's very different for us," Thompson said.

"We had to do some research on that we got told it was in the raccoon family," Wilhelm said.

Aransas Pass Fire Department suited up to make the rescue, but even among all their gear, they were missing the central piece of equipment to reach the animal.

"Unfortunately the tallest ladder that we have here at our fire station is a 24 ft ladder," Thompson said.

According to Wilhelm, they needed a taller ladder, so they called their neighboring department in Ingleside.

"They help us out a whole bunch, and we help them out very frequently as well," Wilhelm said. "And they brought their 100-foot aerial ladder truck out there."

The rescue was successful Thompson adds they even fed and played with the creature after bringing it to safety.

"He kinda jumped on our shoulders was hanging out almost like thanks guys," Thompson said.

