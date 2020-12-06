CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi will be charging residents a calculated wastewater winter quarter average on June bills this month.

For example, if you average 4,000 gallons in usage, you pay $45. That charge will be the same each month until a new average is calculated.

The price is based on the average amount of water used between December 2019 – February 2020. City officials said customers use less water in the winter months than the summer months.

The point in doing this is to avoid fluctuating wastewater charges on utility bills, city officials said.

