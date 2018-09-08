Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Corpus Christi is making a splash Thursday for its water sports.

Expedia ranked Corpus Christi sixth on a list of cities that fly under the radar but have a lot to offer.

According to Expedia, if you are a water baby, you should visit Corpus Christi.

Expedia recommends learning to surf, ride a kiteboard or do floating yoga.

