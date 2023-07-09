Experts at Driscoll Children's Hospital warn of social media distractions, dangers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Social media can be a significant distraction for teenagers and adults, which is why experts said it's important for parents to stay informed about what their teens are doing on their mobile devices.
3NEWS spoke with Danielle Martinez of Driscoll Children's Hospital, who has met families dealing with the negative impacts of social media.
"Snapchat has been a really big issue, especially when I was in the care team, there was a lot of girls and guys that would meet people on snapchat," she said. "Then they'd end up here in the hospital for things they had went through and it was someone they met, came and picked them up and that's it they're gone for a couple of days."
Martinez also urges parents to be aware of the different emojis, sometimes used to depict certain drugs.
