CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We talked to an expert on what to do if you encounter a venomous snake.

A woman was bitten by a snake along the seawall just last week.

The woman was walking along the Bayfront when a rattlesnake coiled up nearby then bit her. Two teenagers helped the woman and they called the police.

According to officials, she’s doing okay and is in good spirits.

The woman did not see the snake before it struck, but management at the Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve says if you see a snake, just leave it alone.

“Most likely, especially if it’s a venomous snake, calling 911 is appropriate. And they can decide from there whether they need to send an officer or if animal control will handle it. And then there’s -- you want to give them their space and leave them alone. Never put your hands or feet where you can’t see them. So, being aware of your surroundings at all times, whether you’re on the seawall or in a wildlife preserve," says Sara Jose, Preserve manager.

Managers say this case was a unique situation and the woman was at the wrong place, at the wrong time since rattlesnakes near the Bayfront are not common.

