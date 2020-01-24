CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The comparatively warm winters in South Texas allow rattlesnakes to be more common in the area.

Rattlesnakes do not necessarily hibernate during the winter season but use the environment to regulate their temperatures.

The Coastal Bend temperatures in South Texas this winter have been warmer than normal, and experts say we may see more rattlesnakes this year, especially out on the island.

"On a day like today, they know it's going to be cool tonight, or they can sense it's going to be cool tonight. They're going to come out and catch that last bit of heat off of the concrete or sand or whatever that environment around them is going to be, so it's not uncommon for them to come out this time of year," Charles Lassiter said.

According to experts, rattlesnakes are actually not considered an aggressive snake. If you do encounter a rattlesnake, calmly move away and give it space. Sudden vibrations from the ground may cause the snakes to attack.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: