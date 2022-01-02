Experts provide tips on how to make sure your pipes don't freeze during winter weather

AAA Texas said that, in 2021, frozen pipes caused a spike in insurance claims, averaging $10,000 a claim.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Arctic front brings massive changes for the second half of the week, starting with widespread rain and even a few storms through Wednesday afternoon and evening. By Wednesday night, the front passes through and much colder air quickly surges into Central Texas.

According to local handyman Tim Fender, now is a good time to take action and prevent your pipes from freezing. AAA Texas said that in 2021 frozen pipes caused a spike in insurance claims, averaging $10,000 a claim.

Fender told KVUE a couple of easy things you can do are: keep cabinets open that are near your pipes, and then to drip your faucet while it’s freezing. If you want to go the extra mile, you can insulate your pipes.

“You can wrap the pipes with insulation. Most of the home improvement stores have insulation sleeves," Fender said.

Local handywoman Thea Bryant said you want to make sure you insulate pipes that are outside or are away from heat.

“If you have a shed, or an out building, and your laundry is outside in a separate little building, that’s a big one that’s going to freeze,” said Bryant.

Bryant added that you can also turn your water off if you’re planning on leaving the house.

