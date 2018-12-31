Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Fireworks may be fun to watch enjoy on New Year's Eve, but for pets it can be a nightmare. In some cases, the loud noises can scare animals and cause them to run away.

According to animal advocates, many pets get lost on New Year's Eve because of that. Cheryl Martinez, president of People Assisting Animal Control, said it is best to keep your pets inside even if they are used to being outside, preferably in a kennel or even in your garage.

According to Martinez, to help an already anxious pet it's a good idea to go to your closest pet store and get them a Thunder Vest or similar product. The tight vests are made to make pets feel more safe.

"And if you put them inside and you are not going be home, put the radio on loud or the music on. You know TV, radio, something so that they can hear the noise," Martinez said.

The noise of home devices should help to drown out the sound of fireworks, and that helps make pets feel more secure.

Pet owners are also encouraged to make sure pets have their collars on, just in case they do run away.

Area animal shelters are closed on Tuesday, but will be back open on Wednesday.

