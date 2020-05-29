Hurricane season begins June 1 and living on the coast means we should be prepared. Not only with a plan to evacuate if needed, but also insurance.

Dwayne Hargis is an Allstate Agent who has been working for the company for 25 years. Hargis said when it comes to getting hurricane insurance, it's important to act now rather than later.

"Speak to their [your] insurance agent about their [your] coverage," Hargis said. "How much coverage do they have on the home? Is it adequate? Do they know their deductible? Do they know their policy?"

If you have a homeowners policy, you should talk to your insurance company about your coverage and if you don't have hurricane insurance, Hargis suggested to start doing some homework so you feel comfortable and informed.

Hargis also noted that it's important to ask about flood insurance because flood insurance has a 30 day waiting period before the policy goes into effect.

