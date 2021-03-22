Experts: Travel industry bouncing back

Travel is making a comeback and one top destination for this year is right in northeastern Pennsylvania.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Travel experts say people are itching to take trips in 2021, and bookings are up.

As of right now, for the summer of 2021, we are seeing a 43 percent increase in miles traveled compared to summer of 2020, so as confidence returns, the trips are getting further away from the home," said Natalia Sutin of Vacasa Revenue Management.

One of the top destinations this year? Experts say it’s the Poconos.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all. It’s a family-friendly destination, you can easily drive to it, so it does not surprise me at all. Easy to stay socially distanced outside out in nature, change of scenery and yet stay safe," said Sutin.

Experts say these travel numbers are certainly going up this year, but they add things are not back to normal. That is going to take more time.

“Safety comes first, of course, but we do with vaccine rollouts with airline travel hopefully picking up, I do expect the travel will start to come back to normal.”