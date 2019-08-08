CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Air conditioning units across South Texas are working overtime to keep residents cool, and air conditioning technicians say they see an increase in repair calls.

They say things like dirty filters or coils are some of the biggest factors that can make an A/C struggle to keep your home cool, but they are also some of the easiest issues to fix.

"Equipment needs to be maintained and cleaned periodically, and checked over and tuned up, so it's causing systems to struggle at this time of year at these temperatures," said Eli Castaneda, owner of Rapid Air.

Castaneda said you should also check your ductwork and make sure there are no leaks, and if you notice issues, get on a maintenance plan with a reputable company.

