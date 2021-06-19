Explosion at energy generation plant

One person may have been injured at local company

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Port of Corpus Christi police are investigating a natural gas explosion.

The explosion happening at a local energy plant.

The blast reported at the Calpine Company Generation Plant on Buddy Lawerence and I-37.

The blast a result of a natural gas explosion was reported just after 6:30 p.m. Friday night.

We have unconfirmed reports that at least one person was injured during that explosion.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.