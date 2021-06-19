Explosion at energy generation plant

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Port of Corpus Christi police are investigating a natural gas explosion.
The explosion happening at a local energy plant.
The blast reported at the Calpine Company Generation Plant on Buddy Lawerence and I-37.
The blast a result of a natural gas explosion was reported just after 6:30 p.m. Friday night.
We have unconfirmed reports that at least one person was injured during that explosion.
The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.
We'll keep you updated as more details become available.