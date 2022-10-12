Three dead after explosion in southeast San Antonio, officials say

Police said they received multiple calls about an explosion Friday night.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating an explosion on the southeast-side where three people died, officials say.

San Antonio Police responded to K-BAR Friday night around 11:35 p.m.

Police said they received multiple calls about an explosion and confirmed that an explosion did happen, but additional details were not released.

Witnesses told investigators someone was working on a gas line in an underground bunker but authorities are still trying to figure out the cause of the explosion.

Three people were confirmed dead by the medical examiner.

The San Antonio Fire Department will continue the investigation Sunday morning.

This is a developing story.

Here are aerial images before and after the explosion:

