Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The groundbreaking for a new Salvation Army facility is set for 2019.

According to public relations coordinator Monica Salazar, Hurricane Harvey caused construction costs to rise which meant a set back for the facility called the Center of Hope.

After Salvation Army received an extension, they are good to go.

"We're going to be able to provide to those in need at one location, so we'll be able to help families with children currently we are the only facility that will not separate parents from their children," Salazar said.

According to Salazar, they can increase capacity and hold 30 families every night which includes single parents and single men.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII