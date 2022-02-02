Extra police presence at West Oso High School after fight on campus

The superintendent requested extra police presence at the school today to avoid any further altercation between students and "other parties that might be involved."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — West Oso High School temporarily went into lockdown mode on Tuesday after several students were involved in a brawl on campus.

Superintendent of the district, Conrado Garcia, sent a letter to parents about the incident.

Garcia said just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a fight broke out between students at the high school. Administrators, coaches and teachers were able to deescalate the situation that could have "jeopardized the safety of other students and staff."

All students were returned to the classroom until regular dismissal time. Along with additional police officers, administrators from West Oso Junior High School, West Oso Elementary School and Central Office were on site to assist with the dismissal of all students.

Garcia requested extra police presence at the school today to avoid any further altercation between students and "other parties that might be involved."

The school is reviewing their security and safety plan to avoid this kind of violence in the future.

"Violence will not be tolerated in any of our campus and we are making sure our students are safe by maintaining a presence in the hallways and imposing serious consequences when students act out," Garcia said in the letter. "We continue to work with all staff and students in dealing with violence or any behavior that is counterproductive to teaching and learning."

