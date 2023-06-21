Extreme South Texas heat leaves snakes looking for cooler shelter

If you see a snake in your home, experts recommend giving it space and calling an exterminator.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the summertime heat continuing to rise, locals may start to find some slithery visitors inside their home.

“Especially during the heat of the day, they're gonna be anywhere they can find shade," said Texas Parks & Wildlife game warden Captain Ben Baker.

Baker said that the common misconception about snakes is that the heat brings them out. In reality, he said we see more of them in these hot temperatures because they're looking for a place too cool off.

"So, if you've got a porch, if you’ve got a wooden structure, they're gonna be underneath there," he said.

Executive Director of South Texas Botanical Gardens Michael Womack said not all snakes residents will find aren’t all dangerous to us and that some are totally harmless.

"You’re gonna see Checkered Garner Snakes. You’re gonna see Great Planes Rat Snakes. They’re all beneficial. Just be careful and give them their space," he said.

The most common venomous snakes you may come across in the Coastal Bend are the Coral snake and Rattlesnake. If you find a snake in your home, game wardens recommend that you call a licensed exterminator to remove it.

