Extreme temperatures causing more heat-related illnesses in Coastal Bend

While first responders said that is normal for this time of year, to see temperatures like this before late summer is catching many people off-guard.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — First responders are preparing for extreme the heat seen in the Coastal Bend and is seeing an increase in calls from it.

Some local fire departments are seeing as many as 20 calls a day for heat-related illnesses. They are taking patients to local emergency rooms, where they are reporting an uptick as well.

Both Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 2 and Corpus Christi Medical Center's Bay Area Hospital said they noticed an increase.

“Here we are, you know, in June, it’s kind of already hit us," said Nueces County ESD No. 2 firefighter and EMT Ronnie Vega . "So, I do believe it’s kind of caught some people by surprise, so that’s why, you know, we’re just trying to stay as ready as possible that way, you know, we can be ready to go.”

Vega said Nueces County ESD No. 2 is preparing units with equipment for the heat. That means packing water, ice packs and more.

They are also making sure they stay hydrated and ready to respond to calls.

Since they respond to calls on Padre Island, he said it is common for them to treat people for heat-related illnesses that were not prepared for the extreme temperatures during their visit.

“They’re not familiar with the temperatures that we have down here in South Texas, so that’s definitely something common," Vega said. "We just try to inform them, just like everybody else, you know, what to expect.”

ESD 2 has one ambulance ready to respond to heat emergencies. He said some people can be treated at the scene with fluids and ice, allowing them to cool down.

But for more extreme cases, they are transported to the hospital. Corpus Christi Medical Center Medical Director Dr. Juan Ramirez said they are seeing about one or two cases per day of heat-related illnesses.

“We are noticing an increase in the volume of, of these heat exhaustions and, again, everybody is in summer now, having parties in the pool, enjoying in the beach,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez said alcohol is often a factor when people get sick from heat, since it dehydrates people quicker. He said heat exhaustion is the most common heat-related illness and there are symptoms to look out for like sweating and nausea.

If it gets worse, it can lead to heat stroke. That is when a high body temperature for a long time can compromise vital organs and send people to the hospital. But Ramirez said there is a way to stay safe in the heat.

“You need to keep hydrated," Ramirez said. "That’s means that you need to be drinking water, that’s number one. Number two, try to get into a shade area every few hours or getting to the cool areas.”