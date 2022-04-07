Exxon ground flare causes sky to glow orange Thursday morning

There is no danger to the community, officials said.

PORTLAND, Texas — Residents across the Coastal Bend may have noticed a bright orange glow in the sky Thursday morning.

Gulf Coast Growth Ventures in Portland confirmed in a phone call that the glow was coming from a ground flare in their ExxonMobil facility.

This photo was taken at our studios on SPID around 6 a.m. The Exxon plant is located near Gregory, which is about 11 miles away from the studio.

Flares are "important safety devices used in refineries and petrochemical facilities," according to Exxon's website. "They safely burn excess hydrocarbon gases which cannot be recovered or recycled," the site said.

There is no danger to the community, officials said. We will keep this story updated with the latest information as we receive it.

