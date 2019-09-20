CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The ExxonMobil Foundation presented the Texas State Aquarium with $2 million Friday to help build a new state-of-the-art Wildlife Rescue Center.

It is the largest single donation the Aquarium has ever received.

ExxonMobil said they have long supported conservation and education, so donating to the Texas State Aquarium seemed like a perfect fit.

The Texas State Aquarium currently has a wildlife rescue at the Port of Corpus Christi, inside a 40-year-old warehouse, according to the Aquarium's CEO. The plan is to rebuild the rescue right next door to the Aquarium and have it designed to where visitors can get up-close-and-personal and see the rehabilitation process first hand.

Emma Gilbert has worked at the Aquarium for 16 years. She said the new facility would take their conservation to the next level.

"Where we are operating from now is fantastic, and we are doing a tremendous job. To think it feels so good and such good work is coming out of a warehouse, can you imagine what it's going to be like if we are right here, right next door?" Gilbert said.

The new wildlife rescue will include the latest laboratories, wildlife veterinarian services, and hi-tech equipment.

Jesse Gilbert is the chief operating officer at the Aquarium. He said the new center would be making history.

"This is the most comprehensive rescue center in the state currently. So this is going to expand that capacity and be a model for coastal conservation around North America," Jesse Gilbert said.

Jesse Gilbert said currently the rescue handles about 3,000 animals a year. Once it is rebuilt, they will be able to help twice as many.

The wildlife rescue is set to break ground around this time next year and should be completed in 2021.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: