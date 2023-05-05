Eyewitness gives account of deadly Falfurrias shootout as manhunt for suspects continues

Mary Ann Williams lives on S. Terrell Street and saw what happened. From what she could see, the argument between the two groups of men was over a woman.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A manhunt is underway for the men responsible for shooting a Falfurrias man on the south side of town Wednesday night.

An apparent argument broke out along S. Terrell Street and eventually turned into a deadly shootout.

Mary Ann Williams lives on S. Terrell Street and saw what happened. She told 3NEWS that two groups of people were arguing while walking up and down the street with their guns raised in the air around 6 p.m. -- which resulted in Mario Castillo getting shot.

"Three men were walking away, flashing their guns, and then they turned around and walked away, and somebody from this area shot once and they turned around and retaliated and started shooting back," she said. "The man who got hit tried to get out of the way, he dove in between the cars but he ended up getting hit in the back of the head."

Williams said there was blood all over as Castillo was hit multiple times by gunfire.

From what she could see, the argument between the two groups of men was over a woman. Williams has been concerned with violence along her street because there have now been around five shootings.

Now she parks her pickup truck across the front of her house in case there's a drive-by shooting. 3NEWS asked Falfurrias Police Chief William Barton about recent search efforts to find the capital murder suspects.

"We do have some video and photos, but the biggest problem is not having the public help us out," he said. "We are just trying to do our job and solve this. We're trying to make sure this doesn't happen again and we really need the public to help us out and give us that information. We did contact a couple of individuals and they said 'No we are not going to give you the video,' so it's a sad day when someone passes away."

Barton said he is concerned that there could be retaliation in the case. He said his department stands ready, along with other law enforcement in the area to respond to anymore threats or violence.

He is even prepared to call in extra help in finding the shooters involved in the possible gang related shooting.

