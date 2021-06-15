Face-to-face job interviews are returning. Here's how to prepare.

Many companies are moving back to in-person interviews as a means of getting to know job candidates. For job-seekers, that means it is important to have a plan going

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have had a job interview in the past year, it probably happened on Zoom from your home computer. But if you are looking for a job this summer, it may be a good idea to knock off the rust and be ready in case you are called in for a face-to-face interview.

Many companies are moving back to in-person interviews as a means of getting to know job candidates. For job-seekers, that means it is important to have a plan going in.

According to Amy Kiddy Villarreal, Chief Operating Officer of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend, being successful in a job interview will likely determine how quickly you can move on from being unemployed.

“Be early, be excited, put a smile on your face, as simple as that sounds. But be enthusiastic when you walk in the door.”

Villarreal says it is important to come prepared with a list of questions and to show that you know something about the company you are asking to pay you to do a job. Also, dress in a way that is appropriate to the job you want.

“If you’re going into an office building, like American Bank, and you’re going for a professional business job then you need to dress as such,” says Villarreal. “If you’re going onsite to a worksite, it may be more appropriate for you to have jeans and a shirt and steel-toed boots.”

It is also a good idea to bring along a list of references, in case they are needed. Your phone, on the other hand, is something you may want to keep in your pocket, lest you come across as distracted, according to Villarreal.

“When you are on a job interview, that should be the single-most important thing that you are doing in your day right then,” she says.