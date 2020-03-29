CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday afternoon a wedding that was supposed to have over 150 people in attendance became an event conducted via Facetime.

3News First Edition anchor John-Thomas Kobos officiated the wedding.

Tiffany and Gabriel Segura were supposed to get married this afternoon at Heritage Park followed by a grand reception, but had to cancel because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Both still wanted to mark the moment with a special private ceremony.

John-Thomas says he conducted the legal part of the ceremony so they could officially file their paperwork. They have another more public ceremony scheduled for August.