CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over the past 24 hours several viewers have called the newsroom concerned about rumors circulating on social media that patients have been quarantined with the COVID-19 coronavirus -- first at Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital and then at Bay Area Hospital.

3News has remained in contact with Nueces County healthy officials checking with them daily on the status of coronavirus in our area. They say the rumors are just that -- rumors.

While officials said there are a few people under observation, no one has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus locally.

This is as of Tuesday at 5 p.m. 3News will continue to follow this story and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

