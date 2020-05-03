CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3News spoke with area health officials Thursday as we continue to track the COVID-19 coronavirus and its impact in the Coastal Bend.

As of Thursday there were still no confirmed cases of the virus in South Texas.

This is not to be confused with the two people being monitored locally. Here's why:

Both are asymptomatic, which means they show no symptoms and are not currently sick. They are being monitored because they could have been exposed to the virus while traveling abroad in China.

They are being quarantined and monitored at home by officials purely out of an abundance of caution.

Being quarantined means separating a person who is believed to have been exposed to a contagious disease but not yet showing symptoms. This could help prevent the spread of the virus.

So what does that mean for you?

Continue to wash your hands and use sanitizing products on shared surfaces.

If you feel sick, see a doctor and be sure to stay home.

Don't disrupt your daily routine. It's important to stay informed, but try not to be fearful.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact local officials at 877-570-9779.

