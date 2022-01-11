Faded lane lines a concern for drivers as SPID Ramp Reversal Project continues

TxDOT said in a statement sent to 3NEWS that the roads have been milled out in preparation for the final overlay.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With recent rainfall, drivers may have had a hard time seeing the faded lines on South Padre Island Drive.

Whether it is a city road or a state highway, it can sometimes be difficult to see where one lane ends and another begins--even for the most seasoned driver.

3NEWS reached out to the Texas Department of Transportation, who said that the faded lines are part of the Ramp Reversal Project.

Spot repairs are being made to SPID with temporary tabs being used to designate lanes. Those lanes will eventually get a new surface and be restriped. As for the frontage roads, TxDOT said in a statement sent to 3NEWS that the roads have been milled out in preparation for the final overlay.

"The contractor's goal is to get to Everhart by next week. For now, temporary tabs marking the lanes will be put in place along the milled surface until the overlay comes through, with final stripping right behind it," said the statement.

If drivers are hitting the roads in less than desirable weather, the Texas Department of Insurance has some safety tips than can help prevent any unnecessary accidents.

Be road-ready: Make sure tires have enough air pressure and tread. Check windshield wipers to see if they need to be replaced. If possible, avoid driving during heavy thunderstorms.

Turn on your lights: Rain makes it harder for other drivers to see your vehicle, so make sure to turn on your headlights.

Don't rush: Reduce speed by one-third on wet roads and increase to a three-second following distance.

Avoid skidding: If you start to lose control of the car, ease off the gas pedal until you regain traction and turn the steering wheel in the direction you're skidding. Avoid hard braking and taking sharp turns.

