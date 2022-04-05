FAFSA now a requirement for graduating seniors

Parents and students are encouraged to meet with their school's respective counselors to help them complete the FAFSA application form.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are some new requirements this year for Texas high schoolers looking to graduate.

"It's difficult. They don't give you very much information," says Debbie Castro, who is referring to the online application process for Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

It's the chance for young students to apply for grants and scholarships to fund their education. Castro said the application is not clear about the information that is needed and it's easy to make mistakes.

"There's no way to tell and you're nervous about, did you do it correctly? You don't get a response right away. And then they do start sending it back because you didn't fill something in right or they don't like the way that we did it, or they didn't get the IRS forms. So it's nerve wracking."

The 2019 Texas state legislature approved the new requirement for seniors to graduate this year.

"It has to be either FAFSA, state aid form filled out to completion, or completion of the opt out, " according to Bryan Davis, college and career readiness coordinator for the Corpus Christi Independent School District.

He said every school can get students the help they may need to avoid errors and delays, and get the most money for their child's college. Davis said parents in our area seem to have fully embraced the process.

"I am happy to report on the same note that in our last update, most of our campuses right now sitting in between 80-to-100 percent, some of them, on their completion right now," Davis said.

However, Castro does recommend all parents jump in with both feet to assure everything runs smoothly.

"The counselors are wonderful and I recommend, ask questions, ask questions, ask questions," Castro said.

Parents and students are encouraged to meet with their school's respective counselors to help them complete the FAFSA application form.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.