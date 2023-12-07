Fagen out as Nueces County Medical Examiner after a little more than a year

He submitted his resignation to Nueces County commissioners Wednesday, effective immediately, after coming from Travis County in 2022.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Medical Examiner Dr. Timothy Fagen has resigned effective immediately.

Nueces County Pct. 4 Commissioner Brent Chesney said Tuesday that commissioners court accepted the resignation tendered a little more than a yearafter he succeeded Dr. Adel Shaker.

Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Rajesh Kannan will step in as interim while commissioners search for a new ME.

Fagen was the highest-paid medical examiner in Texas, with a base salary of $500,000.

Fagen was seen as a stabilizing choice for the office after Shaker and his former deputy Dr. Sandra Lyden were arrested for prohibited practice by a physician, unprofessional or dishonorable conduct by a physician, failure to delegate general authority; and practicing without a license, tampering with government records with the intent to defraud or harm another person, practicing medicine without a license, and tampering with government documents, respectively, in 2022.

Fagen has practiced medicine for almost 20 years and had served as an assistant ME at the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office. He hoped to rebrand and rebuild the department's reputation.

His ouster comes two weeks after commissioners requested a cost analysis for out-of-county autopsies, which had dropped 20-40 percent since Fagen took over the department and made changes to the autopsy fee structure.

"We as a county are not currently making money on [out-of-county autopsies]," Chesney said. "We have a great deal of exposure and liability when we do out-of-county autopsies as has been advised by our counsel that if one of those goes awry then certainly we as Nueces County are going to be included in that. Our statutory duty is only to Nueces County; that's the law."