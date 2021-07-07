State inspection deems Nueces County Jail non-compliant

The report lists three violations, including several inmates that were held in holding cells for more than 48 hours.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The results of the state inspection of the Nueces County Jail have been released and the facility has been found to be non-compliant. The jail was inspected by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards in mid-June.

The report lists three violations, including several inmates that were held in holding cells for more than 48 hours. Sheriff JC Hooper said the findings are directly related to elements created by overpopulation at the jail.

On Wednesday, the jail was 98-percent full, but the jail has now reached up to 103-percent full. The overpopulation concerns is something that the jail has been struggling with because of a backup in the courts because of COVID.

Sheriff Hooper went in front of County Commissioners to ask for money to move inmates to other South Texas jails. It's something that could cost a total of $80,000 a month.

The sheriff stressed that they don't have any shoplifters or marijuana offenders in the jail. Hooper is currently only housing people charged with violent felonies.

Commissioners agreed that moving the inmates, 20 to Aransas County and 20 to Victoria County, would be the best short term solution.

The last time the jail was found to be non-compliant was back in 2017.

Jail Inspection Report

