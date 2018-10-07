Corpus Christi (KIII news) — A would-be crook was caught on camera this weekend trying to steal a large Yeti cooler from the bed of a pickup truck.

He had some trouble. It seems the thief underestimated the weight of the cooler.

It all happened in the parking lot of a business of SPID across from the Corpus Christi Trade Center.

"It's a heavy cooler by itself, but he put 40 pounds of ice in it plus all the drinks in the beach afterwards," said Angie Kelley, the sister of the truck owner.

The video of the incident, which had been viewed more than 30,000 times as of Tuesday on social media, shows Angie's brother Josh's truck parked outside Macco, where he works. Another truck can be seen pulling in beside it and the suspect gets out and attempts to lift the cooler out of the bed of Josh's truck.

The attempt looked more like a wrestling match with the cooler.

"The cooler was too heavy, the guy flipped and fell out of the truck and did not get the cooler," Angie said.

Josh ended up running out to the trucks and kicking the door of the man's truck as he took off emptyhanded.

Josh and Angie are hoping somebody recognizes the suspect and reports him.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII