CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Austin Fair, the man accused of shooting his friend, 18-year-old Josiah Cantu, back in 2016, accepted a plea deal Wednesday.

Fair has now been convicted of criminally negligent homicide and evading arrest while in a vehicle. He is now on deferred adjudication for four years for each charge, to run concurrently.

He will also have to serve several hours of community service and will remain on probation for four years.

It was in March of 2016 when Fair drove Cantu to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. He told police Cantu accidentally shot himself while handling a gun.

Cantu died from his injuries a few days later.

More than a year later, evidence presented to a Grand Jury led authorities to indict Fair on a manslaughter charge and a warrant was put out for his arrest. Fair turned himself in to the Nueces County Jail in June of last year.

As part of Fair's plea deal, he will also have to serve some jail time on the next anniversary of Cantu's death.

