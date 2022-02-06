'Fairy Godmothers' currently looking for a new home

The organization currently calls Rockport-Fulton High School home. Students from across the Coastal Bend have been welcomed to 'Room 99,' to pick out clothes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An organization based out of Rockport is usually the one pulling the strings to help their community, but now they need help as they are faced with uncertainty.

Mary Anderson is a princess turned godmother, who is now helping other students pick out a dress from the Coastal Bend Fairy Godmother's collection.

"There's a lot of people in our community who can't afford to go to prom or go to the pageants, to do scholarships, or do the school dances," Anderson said.

The organization currently calls Rockport-Fulton High School home. Students from across the Coastal Bend have been welcomed to 'Room 99,' to pick out a dress, shoes, tux, or jewelry for free.

"We have a lot of dresses," said Teresa Hunter with the Coastal Bend Fairy Godmother Program. "We also have menswear, and we help students from the Coastal Bend, get formal attire for school related events, proms, homecomings, military ball, theater programs, and anything school related."

After 10 years of helping the community the Godmother program faces a time of uncertainty.

"There's going to be some renovations through the high school as we're still repairing from Harvey and they would like to continue to keep me within ACISD however, our permanent space is unavailable at the moment," said Hunter.

The space at Rockport-Fulton High will soon be used as a classroom and Hunter has until June 10 to box up her collection and move it out until further notice.

"We just need a place to set up so that we can continuously help while we wait for our permanent home," Hunter said.

She's on the search for help from packing and moving her things to finding a new place to call 'home' temporarily.

"Not having this, this inventory setup, it affects girls from like Kingsville to this side of San Antonio to this side of Houston," Hunter said.

In the meantime, Hunter said that putting her collection in storage is an option, but she doesn't want to go without helping even one student in the next school year.

"I'm always going to be the fairy godmother," Hunter said.

The organization will be holding a garage sale Sunday, June 5 at Coolings Automotive in Rockport to help raise costs for their moving expenses.

