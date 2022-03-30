Fajitaville is closed, owner calls on City leaders to back efforts to transform North Beach into tourist destination

North Beach used to be known as the Texas Riviera. There were Ferris wheels and large crowds of people always out in the water.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Entrepreneur and developer Lynn Frazier still has big plans for North Beach despite the fact that he has had to close down his well-known and popular Fajitaville restaurant.

Frazier has a number of projects underway or on the drawing board awaiting action from City leaders; but he said he’s run into a lot of bureaucracy in trying to transform the area into a real tourist mecca.

Corpus Christi Councilman Roland Barrera said it’s time for the City to get on the ball and start funding drainage projects so that developers like Frazier can get to work.

"That’s obviously disheartening that we’ve got a business particularly an investor that wants to bring this great attraction to Corpus Christi and yeah it’s definitely a concern," Barrera said. "and so that’s, once again, I think that’s why Councilman Lerma and I brought up that we’ve asked Council and we’ve asked staff -- bring us something we can vote yes or no on."

"I’ve got a passion for North Beach," Frazier said. "Wanting really to get it to develop, and if you’ve just seen all of the old pictures it’s an awesome, awesome place. And it could be that again and that’s what I really try to work on.”

Frazier adds that a sense of urgency is needed in order to get plans moving forward on renovation.

"We just need to get off of high center and understand that anything we do down there is progress, but let’s start doing things and not just sitting on our laurels," Frazier said.

Frazier has been doing his part on North Beach. Fajitaville was a very popular restaurant destination for a lot of people, but he had to recently close it down after he said he couldn’t get enough workers to staff the restaurant. Also, COVID-19 and the Harbor Bridge construction project didn’t do his business any favors.

Frazier does have the Lighthouse Point Apartment Project on North Beach that is still being built. He’s also waiting to begin work on his $40 million North Beach canal project.

Frazier is calling on the entire City to get behind his effort to transform North Beach into an area that tourists want to come to.

